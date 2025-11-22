For the first time in decades, the Cave of the Patriarch's electricity, water, and safety systems are no longer under the control of the Muslim Waqf. Responsibility was transferred to Israel in full after a lengthy engineering and legal process that lasted months.

Until now, the Waqf held the main circuit board and the primary water valves for the cave, a control that gave it the practical ability to turn the lights out in the entire building at the push of a button, including the IDF security cameras, surveillance systems, preparations for mass events, and the movement of Jewish visitors.

MK Tzvi Succot, chairman of the Subcommittee on Judea and Samaria led the change along with security officials, the Civil Administration and the Ministry of Religious Services.

In recent months, a number of extensive engineering works were carried out: installation of an independent circuit board on the Jewish side of the complex, creation of a separate water system no longer controlled by an external party, significant upgrades to firefighting positions and equipment to meet security requirements, relocation of critical operational points from the area that had been controlled by the Waqf, and reconnection of security systems to a network that cannot be disconnected unilaterally.

The historic structure, one of the most sensitive sites in the Jewish world, suffered for years from this dependence, which in past cases was used to shut down vital systems. Security officials estimate that the move will strengthen the site's operational stability, prevent unexpected incidents, and ensure full and continuous functioning of safety, security, and hospitality systems.

MK Succot said, "This is a sovereign step of the highest order. For decades, a body that is not the State of Israel held the ability to paralyze the site sacred to Jews. After a long and complex process, control over electricity, water, and other functions have returned to the state. This is not only a correction of a historical injustice, it is a foundation for better defense, proper management and a safe, permanent Jewish presence at the site. I want to thank Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Central Command Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth, and the Civil Administration led by Brig. Gen. Hisham Ibrahim for the rapid advancement."

Israel Bramson, head of the Kiryat Arba-Hebron Council, said, "This is a historic process and period for Kiryat Arba, Hebron, and the Cave of the Patriarchs. After years of embarrassing dependence, the State of Israel is realizing its full sovereignty at the site most sacred to Judaism after the Temple Mount. I thank MK Tzvi Succot for promoting the move, all the security forces and the Cave's Border Police for their excellent cooperation, the Cave of the Patriarchs administration led by Amitai Cohen, the Kiryat Arba-Hebron Religious Council, the religious affairs commander and all the bodies and helpers. Today we can say with confidence: the Cave of the Patriarchs is in safe hands."

Ayal Gelman, head of the Hebron Council, said, "I thank MK Succot and all those working for Hebron and the Cave of the Patriarchs - the burial place of our Patriarchs and Matriarchs - for the significant push to correct the reality at the Cave of the Patriarchs. Dependence on the Muslim Waqf was a mark of shame for the sons of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob who are buried here, and we, their descendants, are deepening our roots here and restoring people to their borders and heritage. We will continue to grow life in the place where our ancestors lived."