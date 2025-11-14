MK Tzvi Succot (Religious Zionism) submitted a historic bill, signed by dozens of coalition members, calling for Israeli sovereignty to be applied to the Cave of the Patriarchs (Me'arat Hamachpela) compound in Hebron.

According to the bill's wording, the entire area of the compound, including the Hall of Isaac, which is currently open to Jews only ten days a year, will be transferred to the jurisdiction of the Kiryat Arba Council and managed by the local religious council.

Additionally, the bill proposes the establishment of a dedicated management body responsible for the renovation, accessibility, and ongoing maintenance of the site. The budget for this will be transferred from Finance Ministry directly to the local council.

The bill's introductory notes stress that its purpose is "to remove the restrictions imposed on Jews since the days of foreign occupation and to restore the site’s historical and national status as an open, accessible, and free center of prayer for the Jewish people."

According to the bill, the Minister of Defense will be responsible for implementing the law and will be authorized to issue regulations regarding it with the approval of the Knesset's Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee.

The Cave of the Patriarchs is considered a sacred site in Judaism and the burial place of the patriarchs and matriarchs-Abraham and Sarah, Isaac and Rebecca, Jacob and Leah. According to Jewish tradition, Adam and Eve were also buried there. The structure above the cave was built by Herod about two thousand years ago. For centuries, Jews were forbidden from entering the site, and access was allowed only up to "the seven steps."

Since the Six Day War, Jews have returned to pray at the site, but to this day, full Israeli sovereignty has not been applied, and the site operates under various administrative and security restrictions.