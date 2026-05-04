Students of religious Zionist yeshivas are expected to arrive on Monday evening at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron for the annual Lag Ba'Omer bonfire. The event is held at the initiative of Hebron Hospitality and the Kiryat Arba-Hebron Religious Council.

The event will open with evening prayers and a Hassidic song circle next to the cave led by rabbis and yeshiva deans, with musical accompaniment by the "Ashira" band.

At 10:00 p.m., the main bonfire will be lit by the Dean of the Mercaz Harav Yeshiva, Rabbi Yaakov Shapira, and the Chief Rabbi of Kiryat Arba, Rabbi Avraham Schwartz. The event will also be attended by the Dean of the Torah B'Tzion Yeshiva, Rabbi Nachum Neriya, and Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich. The Cave of the Patriarchs will remain open until 2:00 a.m.