Energy Minister Eli Cohen, a member of Israel's Security Cabinet, said Israel will continue expanding its control over areas of the Gaza Strip and will not allow Hamas to recover after the war.

In an interview with Galei Israel Radio, Cohen said, "I say this because I sit in the Security Cabinet, and I understand that we cannot allow Hamas to raise its head again - not even by a millimeter. There is no such thing."

According to Cohen, Israel is steadily increasing its territorial control in Gaza as part of the ongoing military campaign, and he expects that trend to continue in the coming months.

"We already see that we are progressing," he said. "I assume you will speak to me [again] in a few months - our control of the territory will only continue to expand until we reach 100%."

"If two months ago we controlled 53% of the Strip, about a month ago around 60%, and today we're approaching 70% of the Strip's area."

On Tuesday evening, Channel 13 News reported that the IDF has recently identified signs that the Hamas terrorist organization is reorganizing for a future conflict with Israel.

An internal presentation document details various steps taken by the terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip over recent months.

According to the report, Hamas is funneling significant efforts into military training and instruction for its elite Nukhba units, alongside expanding its recruitment operations. Among other details, the document notes that the organization is actively enlisting youths between the ages of 18 and 22.

The presentation further reveals that Hamas continues to develop its military capabilities, including the manufacturing of hundreds of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and rockets every month. Concurrently, the organization is working to scale up smuggling into the Strip, which includes drone components and other hardware transferred through various channels.

The document also points to the dissemination of operational plans ahead of a potential resumption of hostilities. According to the report, IDF officials are identifying advanced preparations on the ground, including the rehabilitation of capabilities that were damaged during the war.