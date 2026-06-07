Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opened Sunday's Cabinet meeting by discussing the terrorist shooting attack in the Sharon region.

"We are fighting terrorism on all fronts. In Judea and Samaria and along the seam line, the IDF, ISA, and the Israel Police foil hundreds of attacks every year, though unfortunately not all of them. This morning, an abhorrent terrorist set out, reached Kochav Yair, and unfortunately managed to murder an Israeli citizen and wound others before being neutralized. First and foremost, I praise the rapid-response teams that acted immediately against the terrorists. I praise the officers of the Israel Police who neutralized the terrorist and also apprehended his accomplice," Netanyahu stated.

He also revealed that Israel is continuing to expand its control over the Gaza Strip. "In the Gaza Strip, we are squeezing Hamas from all sides. We currently hold over 60% of the Strip's territory, and we will soon reach 70%. We are not allowing them to rearm or harm us, and we are also eliminating their senior commanders."

Regarding Lebanon, the Prime Minister stated: "Our forces have eliminated 350 terrorists in the past week alone. They captured the Beaufort Ridge, where they discovered a massive underground infrastructure. We are completing the elimination of the terrorist villages adjacent to our border. We are striking them very hard, and we know that Hezbollah is on the run. We will not allow firing at our territory or our communities, and we will act accordingly."