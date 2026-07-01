The IDF has recently identified signs that the Hamas terrorist organization is reorganizing for a future conflict with Israel, according to an internal presentation revealed on Channel 13 News on Tuesday evening.

The document details various steps taken by the terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip over recent months.

According to the report, Hamas is funneling significant efforts into military training and instruction for its elite Nukhba units, alongside expanding its recruitment operations. Among other details, the document notes that the organization is actively enlisting youths between the ages of 18 and 22.

The presentation further reveals that Hamas continues to develop its military capabilities, including the manufacturing of hundreds of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and rockets every month. Concurrently, the organization is working to scale up smuggling into the Strip, which includes drone components and other hardware transferred through various channels.

The document also points to the dissemination of operational plans ahead of a potential resumption of hostilities. According to the report, IDF officials are identifying advanced preparations on the ground, including the rehabilitation of capabilities that were damaged during the war.

Meanwhile, IDF forces continue to operate in the Gaza buffer zone, known as the "Yellow Line," which is designed to push threats away from Gaza border communities and prevent terrorist organizations from re-establishing themselves near the border.

According to the report, no special political-military echelon discussions regarding the Gaza Strip have taken place in recent days. It further stated that the United States has conveyed messages to Israel indicating that, at this stage, there is no international legitimacy for another broad military campaign in the Strip.