A lawyer in his 50s was murdered today (Tuesday) in his office in Rishon LeZion. Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics who were called to the scene conducted medical examinations but were forced to pronounce him dead at the scene.

Police have launched an investigation and are conducting extensive searches for the suspect. At this stage, investigators believe the motive is most likely criminal, although all of the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

MDA emergency medic Naftali Halberstadt and MDA medic Meir Binenfeld said: "We received a report of a man injured in a violent incident. We arrived at the scene and joined police forces. We found a man in his 50s lying unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing, with a penetrating injury to his body. We performed medical examinations, but unfortunately had to pronounce him dead at the scene."