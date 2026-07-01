Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf threatened the United States on Wednesday, warning that "any violation of the clause ending the war will be met with a reciprocal response."

Ghalibaf linked Iran's recent actions to the emerging agreement, saying it was the reason behind Tehran's aggressive moves in the Strait of Hormuz and Hezbollah's responses in Lebanon.

Regarding the memorandum of understanding's implementation he said, "The agreement includes 14 approved clauses, but we will not move on to the remaining provisions until the first five clauses have been fully implemented."

On Tuesday, Ghalibaf announced that Tehran will refuse to engage in additional diplomatic rounds until the baseline requirements outlined in the existing memorandum of understanding with the US are completely fulfilled.

During a broadcast interview on state television, he clarified that the current diplomatic forums are restricted solely to executing pre-existing pledges.

Evaluating the geopolitical milestones achieved so far, Ghalibaf observed, as quoted by Iran International, “The announcement of the end of the war by Pakistan’s prime minister and Donald Trump’s tweet about the lifting of the maritime blockade were among the major successes of the memorandum of understanding."

Ghalibaf also admitted the severe economic impacts of the preceding American naval embargo, contrasting that period with a sharp, recent rebound in energy revenue, saying, "From the day the blockade was lifted until today, we have exported more than 40 million barrels of oil. By contrast, during the previous 50 to nearly 60 days, we were genuinely unable to export even a single barrel of oil."