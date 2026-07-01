Reuven Gur-Arieh, the former deputy head of the Samaria Regional Council representing the Jewish Home and a prominent figure in the Religious Zionist movement, has announced that he is joining the Yisrael Beytenu party. He further declared his endorsement of party chairman Avigdor Liberman for prime minister.

In his statement, Gur-Arieh said, "I have decided to conclude my activities within the Jewish Home and the Religious Zionist movement. Following a lengthy process of political and ideological disillusionment, I have chosen to join the Yisrael Beytenu party."

He added, "I believe that Avigdor Liberman is a strong, experienced leader with a clear vision for the future of the State of Israel. He knows how to make tough decisions, acts responsibly and with statesmanlike integrity, and in my eyes, he is the only leader who can restore security to the citizens of Israel."

Yisrael Beytenu noted that Gur-Arieh's crossover is part of a broader trend of Religious Zionists joining the party recently.

According to a statement issued by the party, recent high-profile additions include Yossi Brodny, the Mayor of Givat Shmuel who now heads Yisrael Beytenu’s Srugim (National-Religious) headquarters; Rafi Ben-Shitrit, the former Mayor of Beit She'an; Sharon Sharabi, a leading advocate for the return of the hostages; Captain (Res.) Israel Ben-Shitrit, an activist working for the rehabilitation of wounded IDF soldiers and equal civic enlistment burden; Lieutenant Colonel (Res.) Shmulik Barzilai, a former senior prosecutor in the Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office; and Lior Zeberg, who heads the Judea and Samaria Beytenu Forum.