MK Evgeny Sova (Yisrael Beytenu) did not rule out potential cooperation in a future government formed by the left-wing bloc together with all Zionist parties.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, he did not dismiss the possibility of partnering with Otzma Yehudit, a party many in his bloc oppose. “If there is a party willing to accept our principles and ready to be a partner, I prefer to discuss the matter based on the issue at hand rather than the individual," he said.

At the same time, he stressed that his party does not reject Likud as a movement but opposes sitting in a government led by its chairman. “We do not reject Likud; we believe Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister responsible for the events of October 7, needs to go home and take responsibility, as Golda Meir did in 1974. As long as Netanyahu leads Likud, we believe he is not a suitable partner for the next government."

Sova also sharply criticized fellow opposition members. He rejected the idea of forming a minority government reliant on Arab parties. “It’s simply not true that Gadi Eisenkot, whom I greatly respect, says a government could be formed here with 58 seats and function as a minority. This statement shows a lack of deep political understanding."

His criticism of Benny Gantz was even more pointed. “I would suggest Benny Gantz take a good look at his situation. He was polling at 40 seats, and now he’s down to 2.4%. If he continues running at this level, he will simply waste votes that could genuinely bring about change, and he will also be responsible for ensuring the right-wing government continues. I strongly suggest he reconsider and not run if he remains under the electoral threshold."

Watch the Hebrew video:

