More than three months after the deadly attack near the Shuva Yisrael homestead in Samaria, in which Yehudah Sherman was murdered in a terrorist attack, his family is calling on authorities and the security establishment to accelerate legal procedures and demolish the attacker’s home.

Yehoshua Sherman, Yehudah’s father, and his son Daniel Sherman have appealed to law-enforcement officials, urging them to move forward with the demolition of the terrorist’s residence in the village of Beit Amerin as quickly as possible.

The family said the home, where the terrorist’s relatives reside, is located roughly a 10-minute drive from the farm where Yehudah carried out his activities. According to the family, demolishing the house is a matter of principle and is necessary to strengthen deterrence and help prevent future attacks.

The family also claimed that during security forces’ visits to the terrorist’s home, weapons belonging to his son were discovered, and that the son was subsequently arrested.

More than a month ago, an indictment was filed against Daus Hasson, the terrorist accused of carrying out the attack that killed Sherman.

According to the indictment, on March 21, Hasson learned that Israeli civilians were traveling toward Beit Amerin. He allegedly left in a van he owned and waited near the road leading to the village.

After identifying three Israelis traveling in a Ranger-style off-road vehicle, the indictment says Hasson decided to attack them. He allegedly followed the vehicle and, when it slowed near a steep slope, intentionally struck the rear of the vehicle with significant force.

The impact caused the vehicle to leave the road and roll down the cliff. The passengers were thrown from the vehicle, resulting in Sherman’s death and injuries to another passenger.

The indictment charges Hasson with intentionally causing death, an offense equivalent to murder; attempted intentional killing of the two other passengers; obstruction of justice; and weapons-related offenses involving illegal possession.