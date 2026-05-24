ראש ממשלת סלובניה הנבחר, עם ראש מועצת שומרון יוסי דגן צילום: מועצה אזורית שומרון

Slovenia, considered one of the countries most hostile to Israel alongside Spain and Ireland, elected a new prime minister over the weekend: Janez Janša.

Janša, who is seen as a supporter of the communities in Judea and Samaria, recently expressed his backing during a meeting held several days ago. In a joint video message with Governor of Samaria Yossi Dagan, he sent greetings to the residents of Judea and Samaria, explicitly using the term “JUDEA AND SAMARIA."

Last May, Slovenia officially recognized a Palestinian state, and during the summer imposed an unprecedented ban on imports from Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, as well as on arms trade with Israel.

Slovenia became the first European country to adopt such an official boycott measure. Just last week, Slovenia’s public broadcaster boycotted the Eurovision Song Contest over Israel’s participation, dedicating the competition period to a week of programming under the title “Voices from Palestine."

Dagan and Janša first met more than a year ago during Janša’s visit to Israel and have maintained ongoing contact ever since. As negotiations advanced to form Slovenia’s new government, the two held a recent “below-the-radar" meeting in Ljubljana, where they discussed future cooperation.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two recorded an official video in which Slovenia’s prime minister-designate delivered a warm message to the residents of Samaria, saying: “I send greetings to the residents of Judea and Samaria. I wish you all the best, a happy life, peace, and growth."

Dagan congratulated Janša on the cooperation and told him: “I would like to congratulate you on behalf of all the residents of Judea and Samaria and on behalf of all the citizens of Israel, because you are choosing the right side of history."

The Samaria council head also emphasized what he described as the strategic importance of Janša’s election for the free world: “We pray for your success, because your success is the success of all of Europe. I promise you that we stand together, and we will win together."

The relationship between Slovenia and Israel, particularly regarding Judea and Samaria, is viewed as highly significant. Following Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s election defeat, Hungary - long seen as Israel’s main defender within the European Union - is no longer in a position to block sanctions. The EU recently approved sanctions against bodies and organizations in Judea and Samaria, a move that had previously been prevented by Hungary’s veto. Against that backdrop, ties with Slovenia’s incoming prime minister and his support for Israel are seen as strategically important for Israel and for the communities in Judea and Samaria.