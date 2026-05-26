Israel Defense Forces forces arrested terrorist Shadi Juma on Tuesday in the city of Qalqilya, immediately after he completed a 19-year prison sentence in a Palestinian Authority prison.

Juma was one of three Palestinian Authority police officers involved in the 2007 shooting attack in the village of Funduq in Samaria in which Ido Zoldan was murdered.

According to the report, Juma had originally been arrested by Palestinian Authority security forces in an effort to prevent his capture by Israeli security authorities.

The shooting attack led to Zoldan’s murder as he was leaving the village of Funduq, when Palestinian Authority policemen opened fire and killed him.

Juma’s two accomplices in the attack, Jaafar Barhoum and Abdallah Barhoum, were released from Israeli prison as part of the most recent hostage exchange deal between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group.

Juma was arrested by Israeli forces operating in the area immediately upon his release from the lengthy sentence he served in Palestinian Authority prisons.