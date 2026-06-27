Residents of the Samaria town of Beit Aryeh were instructed to remain inside their homes for six hours on Saturday morning after security forces launched searches following the identification of two suspects near the community.

At approximately 4:29 a.m., an alert was activated in Beit Aryeh over concerns of a possible terrorist infiltration. Residents of the town, which is home to hundreds of families, were ordered to enter protected areas, lock their doors, and close windows. The lockdown remained in effect until authorities announced a return to normal routine at 11:00 a.m.

The incident began overnight when a local resident spotted two suspicious figures, prompting the community’s civilian emergency squad to act. IDF forces were then dispatched to the area and carried out extensive searches throughout the town.

Security forces discovered signs near the perimeter fence indicating a possible attempt to enter the community. Surveillance footage also captured images of the suspects, though authorities believe they may have managed to flee the area. Initial assessments suggest that the incident may have been criminal in nature rather than a terrorist attack.