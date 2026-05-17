A remotely piloted UAV belonging to the Israel Defense Forces made an emergency landing earlier today (Sunday) in the Samaria region.

According to the military’s statement, the landing was carried out after a technical malfunction was discovered during the aircraft’s operation.

IDF forces dispatched to the area located the aircraft and are operating at the landing site in order to handle the incident.

The IDF officially stated that there were no injuries resulting from the incident.

In addition, the military emphasized that there is no concern over any leakage of information from the systems of the remotely piloted aircraft.