תיעוד: עימות פיזי במליאה בין יו"ר הקואליציה וח"כ איימן עודה, הסדרנים הפרידו ערוץ הכנסת

This evening (Monday), the Knesset voted down the bill that would have barred the International Committee of the Red Cross from visiting terrorists held in Israeli prisons. The bill failed after the Haredi parties announced that while they support the legislation, they would not vote in favor of it unless it is brought to a vote on Wednesday, together with bills related to the military draft issue.

During the debate, a physical confrontation erupted between Coalition Chairman MK Ofir Katz and MK Ayman Odeh, prompting Knesset ushers to intervene and separate the two lawmakers.

Katz shouted at Odeh, "You're here to serve the Nukhba terrorists against the people of Israel."

Odeh responded by calling Katz a "Judeo-Nazi," to which Katz replied, "You're a terrorist."

Other lawmakers, including MK Tally Gotliv and MK Zvi Sukkot, joined the heated exchange. Later, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir also became involved in a confrontation with Arab Knesset members.