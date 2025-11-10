תיעוד: בן גביר ועודה התעמתו, משמר הכנסת התערב צילום: ערוץ הכנסת

A confrontation erupted Monday evening in the Knesset plenum during deliberations on the death penalty for terrorists bill. MK Ayman Odeh approached National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir in a threatening manner, prompting Knesset ushers to intervene and distance him from the minister.

Deputy Knesset Speaker MK Limor Son Har-Melech, who was presiding over the session, ordered additional Arab MKs removed for causing disruptions.

The bill passed its first reading with 39 MKs voting in favor and 16 against.

The proposed legislation states that anyone who intentionally or indifferently causes the death of an Israeli citizen out of motives of racism or hostility toward the public, with the aim of harming the State of Israel and the rebirth of the Jewish people in its land, will be sentenced to death. The bill also stipulates that in military courts in Judea and Samaria, the death penalty may be imposed by a simple majority of the judicial panel, and such a sentence may not be commuted.

Minister Ben Gvir said, "This law brings a tremendous message to the people of Israel. We will bring security to the people of Israel. This law will be the most important law in the history of the State of Israel. Every terrorist should know - this law will deter. It will instill fear. It will make them think a thousand times before committing another October 7."

צפו: בן גביר חילק בקלוואות במליאה ערוץ הכנסת

MK Son Har-Melech added, "I stand here on behalf of all the bereaved siblings, widows, and orphans. I stand here on behalf of my own orphans. The death penalty for terrorists is a personal and national imperative. I stand before you on behalf of thousands of fighters, victims, and their families, and I cry out that the time has come to change the paradigm. This law is a moral and national response; it is a law of justice that declares Jewish blood is not expendable."

MK Nissim Vaturi (Likud) stated, "This is a very formative moment. I believe this law is extremely important for the people of Israel. We must not be ashamed or lower our heads. We must pass this law. After October 7, there are no more doubts. We owe this to our murdered brothers."

Chairman of the Knesset National Security Committee MK Tzvika Foghel (Otzma Yehudit) commented, "This is a historic moment. Anyone who comes to murder Jews out of hatred for the State of Israel - his blood is on his own hands. There will be no more hotels for terrorists, no more release deals. This is a first and significant step toward creating real deterrence and justice for the victims."