A senior official in the State Attorney's Office has said that the bribery charge in the indictment against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be reconsidered.

Speaking to Kan Reshet Bet, the official referred to Jerusalem District Court Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman's recommendation that the bribery charge in Case 4000 be dropped.

"The recommendation requires us to recalculate our course. It was made in the past as well, but it carries different significance after Netanyahu's testimony," the official said.

Judge Friedman-Feldman's remarks came after the panel of judges first recommended in June 2023 that the prosecution withdraw the bribery charge against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while retaining the breach of trust charges in Cases 1000, 2000, and 4000.

"We had not planned to say this, but after hearing the Prime Minister's testimony, our position, as expressed in June 2023, remains unchanged," Friedman-Feldman said during a hearing held today on expanding the defense's witness schedule to five days a week.