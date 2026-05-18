The hearing in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial, which had been scheduled to take place on Monday morning at the Tel Aviv District Court, was canceled following an urgent last-minute request submitted by the defense.

Initially, the head of the judicial panel, Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman, announced that the hearing would not begin at 9:30 a.m. as planned. The judges later issued final approval for the cancellation of the day’s hearing.

The Prime Minister explained his request on the grounds of "security and diplomatic reasons" that prevented him from appearing in court.

Attorney Noa Milstein, who represents Netanyahu together with Attorney Amit Hadad, noted that a sealed envelope had been submitted to the court and to the prosecution detailing the circumstances preventing his appearance.

The prosecution, however, stated that the hearing could be held later in the day if the events cited in the request could not be postponed.

"If the events detailed in the request cannot be held at a later time, the state’s position is that the hearing should begin with the conclusion of the events detailed in the request - and be held by evening," the prosecution told the court.

Despite the prosecution’s position, shortly after 9:00 a.m., Judge Friedman-Feldman updated the parties on the panel’s decision to cancel the day’s hearing.

"In light of what was stated in the update notice that was submitted and in additional documents presented for our review, and taking into account the state’s position and the position of the attorney for Defendant 4, the hearing scheduled for today is canceled," the judge wrote in her decision.

The next hearing in the trial is scheduled to take place Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Tel Aviv District Court.