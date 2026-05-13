Israeli President Isaac Herzog, in his address to the President’s Conference for a Shared Israeli Future on Wednesday, discussed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request for a pardon.

Herzog, who referred to the issue as "the elephant in the room," called on the sides to reach an agreed-upon settlement to prevent the continued rift in the nation.

"I really believe that with these heavy matters, which scorch the heart of Israeli society and divide it, the correct way is to reach understandings and settlements," the President stated.

He hinted at Netanyahu's willingness to advance negotiations. "The moment one side said it was ready to come to my room, I also expected the other side to come to my room. It's difficult for everyone, certainly for the parties involved, but I believe in arrangements.

Later in his address, the President discussed the upcoming election cycle and the volatile issue of haredi conscription, warning against the growing polarization. "We are going into elections now, and there are fumes of gas in the air," Herzog stated, promising: "I will cross all of Israeli society to bring Israel into its 80th year calmer and less divided."

The President concluded by calling on the "silent majority" in Israel to enlist and demand that the leadership calm the flames and work for unity.