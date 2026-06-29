Police arrested four suspects yesterday (Sunday), residents of the village of Rasheida, on suspicion of involvement in the assault of three Jews near the homesead of Mikneh Avraham in Gush Etzion while they were grazing their flock.

As part of the investigation, police forces entered under the security of IDF forces and began operations that included, among other things, collecting evidence, testimonies, and conducting searches for those involved in the assault who had fled. At the same time, a range of intelligence-gathering activities were carried out in order to identify the suspects and locate them.

Later in the day, the investigative team received intelligence information that led to the detention of two women who, during the search of the forces at the scene, refused to cooperate and tried to evade them.

In the evening hours, the police succeeded in locating four suspects involved in the violent assault, and the police are expected to request an extension of their remand.

Injured shepherd Photo: no credit

Residents of the homestead stated after the riot that a shepherd who had gone out with his flock to grazing areas reported that several Bedouins from Rasheida, equipped with clubs and stones, began surrounding him.

Israelis who arrived at the scene found the shepherd lying on the ground with several Arabs around him. When the Arabs noticed the Israelis who had come to help the shepherd, they began throwing stones at them in an attempt to prevent them from reaching the injured man.

According to the Israelis involved, during the rescue, two additional youths were injured. After a struggle, the Israelis managed to rescue the shepherd, whom they said was unconscious, and he was evacuated from the scene along with the two other injured individuals.