The police continue to investigate the assault on three Jewish shepherds near the Mikneh Avraham outpost on Sunday, arresting an additional suspect on Friday for his involvement in the incident.

The Palestinian Arab suspect, a resident of al-Rashayda, was arrested in a joint operation by detectives from the Etzion Police Station, the Shin Bet, and the IDF.

The suspect was taken for interrogation at the Etzion Police Station.

Judea and Samaria Police Commander Deputy Commissioner Moshe Pinchi said that "this was a severe violent incident which harmed civilians and undermined the sense of security. The Israel Police, together with all the security bodies, will act with determination, professionalism, and all means at our disposal to find all those involved and bring them in for questioning and bring them to justice. We will not allow violent or hostile actors to undermine the residents' security, and we will continue to act with determination and responsibility to maintain public law, order, and security.

At the beginning of the week, police arrested four al-Rashayda residents for their alleged involvement in the attack on the shepherds.

As part of the investigation, police forces entered under the security of IDF forces and began operations that included, among other things, collecting evidence, testimonies, and conducting searches for those involved in the assault who had fled. At the same time, a range of intelligence-gathering activities were carried out in order to identify the suspects and locate them.

Later in the day, the investigative team received intelligence information that led to the detention of two women who, during the search of the forces at the scene, refused to cooperate and tried to evade them.

In the evening hours, the police succeeded in locating four suspects involved in the violent assault, and the police are expected to request an extension of their remand.

Residents of the outpost stated after the riot that a shepherd who had gone out with his flock to grazing areas reported that several Bedouins from al-Rashayda, armed with clubs and stones, began surrounding him.

Israelis who arrived at the scene found the shepherd lying on the ground with several Arabs around him. When the Arabs noticed the Israelis who had come to help the shepherd, they began throwing stones at them in an attempt to prevent them from reaching the injured man.

According to the Israelis involved, during the rescue, two additional youths were injured. After a struggle, the Israelis managed to rescue the shepherd, whom they said was unconscious, and he was evacuated from the scene along with the two other injured individuals.