Three Jewish shepherds were injured this morning (Sunday) near the Mikneh Avraham outpost in eastern Gush Etzion. Police and IDF forces opened an investigation into the incident and are conducting searches to locate those involved.

According to residents of the outpost, a shepherd who had gone out with his flock to grazing areas reported shortly afterward that several Bedouins from the village of Rashaida, carrying clubs and stones, began to surround him.

Residents who arrived at the scene found the shepherd lying on the ground, surrounded by several Arab rioters. When the rioters noticed the residents coming to assist him, they began throwing stones at them in an attempt to prevent them from reaching the injured man.

According to the residents, two additional youths were injured during the rescue. After a struggle, the residents managed to evacuate the shepherd, who they said was unconscious, along with the two other injured individuals.

Police said this was “a violent confrontation," in which three Israeli shepherds were injured. According to medical teams on site, all three were listed in light condition.

Upon receiving the report, IDF and police forces were dispatched to the area. They began collecting evidence and testimonies and carried out searches for the suspects, with police noting that efforts to locate those involved continued in the hours following the incident.