Border Police and the Civil Administration forces raided the Mikneh Avraham homestead in eastern Gush Etzion this morning, near the town of Ma'ale Amos, and demolished houses and a goat pen.

During the operation, two right-wing activists were arrested. The demolition took place two weeks after an attack on shepherds grazing their flock in the area, two of whom were injured and evacuated to hospital.

This is the sixth homestad to be demolished since the Prime Minister's directive to demolish a total of fourteen of them. 14 settlement points. The demolitons have so far included two in Binyamin, two in Samaria, one in Gush Etzion and one in the Hebron Hills, and evictions from three more.

The homestead was established about a year and a half ago and is located east of the town of Meitzad. The residents claimed: "Since its establishment, the hill has succeeded in returning over 17,000 dunams to Jewish hands. The flock of sheep located on the hill blocks the Arab incursion into the area every day, and preserves the agreed-upon reserve."

The IDF said, "Security forces operated last night to again enforce against a number of illegal Israeli building elements that were constructed in the Al-Minya area within the Etzion regional brigade. The building elements were constructed in violation of the law and in Area B. It should be noted that one of the buildings is an illegal Palestinian structure that had been taken over by Israelis. The demolition was carried out pursuant to an order signed by the Central Command commander, following criminal actions and serious incidents of crime and violence at the site that affected the area's security."