The police arrested three Palestinian Arabs this afternoon (Monday) who are suspected of attacking a shepherd in the area of "Mikneh Avraham" Hill in Gush Etzion. The shepherd was lightly injured.

IDF forces, along with police officers from the Etzion station and Yassam soldiers from the 'Hetz' unit, arrived at the scene of the attack and worked to clarify the circumstances of the event.

Within a short time, the three suspects, Palestinian Arabs from the area, were arrested and transferred for interrogation at the Etzion station.

The police stated that "the investigation into the case of the violence is ongoing, aiming to locate additional individuals involved and take the necessary legal actions against them."

Last week, two similar attacks took place in the grazing fields of the hill and a nearby farm.

Following these events, IDF and police forces arrested suspects from the villages of Kisan and Rashayida, but they were released back to their homes within a few days.