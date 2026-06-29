Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Sunday welcomed the framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon, which was mediated by the US.

In a post on social media, Graham said the agreement is “a giant step forward" while also warning that Hezbollah could spoil the understandings.

“Very pleased to hear that the Trump Administration, led by Secretary Rubio, working with Lebanon and Israel has reached an agreement between the parties that will hopefully over time allow Lebanon and Israel to live in peace and prosperity," wrote Graham.

“This is a major achievement by Secretary Rubio, his team and the representatives from Lebanon and Israel. I appreciate President Trump’s hands-on approach to making this happen," he added.

“As always, Hezbollah can be the spoiler. But this agreement is a giant step forward. Well done to all," concluded the Senator.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee also welcomed the agreement, the signing of which he attended in Washington DC on Friday.

“Historic victory for President Trump & Secretary Rubio as Israel & Lebanon recognize that they are not at war w/ each other but with terror group Hezbollah. Get rid of the cancer & everyone lives-in PEACE!" wrote Huckabee.

The agreement paves the way for Lebanese-Israeli peace and conditions Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon on the disarmament of Hezbollah.

However, the terrorist organization was swift to reject the understandings. Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah on Friday stated in an interview with Al-Mayadeen TV, which is affiliated with the organization, that the Lebanese government will be unable to enforce the agreement signed in Washington unless it is actively seeking a US-backed civil war.

Fadlallah charged that the negotiations in Washington were an attempt to sabotage the Pakistani-sponsored negotiation track, declaring, "Without Hezbollah, nothing will pass."

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem also strongly condemned the framework agreement signed in Washington between Israel and Lebanon, describing it as a "humiliating and disgraceful" deal that, he claimed, amounts to a surrender of Lebanon's sovereignty.

"Where is the government's responsibility for Lebanese sovereignty and its commitment to the ceasefire?" Qassem demanded, adding that the agreement "has no right to exist."

On Sunday, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, an ally of Hezbollah, firmly rejected the trilateral framework agreement.

“This agreement will not pass, and it will not be implemented in its current form," said the Speaker, claiming the document was “an agreement of ‘dictates,’ not an agreement that preserves Lebanon’s rights."