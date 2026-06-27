Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem strongly condemned the framework agreement signed in Washington between Israel and Lebanon, describing it as a "humiliating and disgraceful" deal that, he claimed, amounts to a surrender of Lebanon's sovereignty.

"Where is the government's responsibility for Lebanese sovereignty and its commitment to the ceasefire?" Qassem demanded.

According to him, the agreement "has no right to exist." Qassem also called for the implementation of the provisions of the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States.

In addition, Qassem declared that Hezbollah would continue "using all necessary means, as well as international and Arab pressure," to compel Israel to comply with the first clause of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding and withdraw from Lebanon.

Qassem also urged Lebanon's leadership to reverse what he called its "grave mistake," which he claimed would bring destruction upon the country.

He added that Hezbollah is prepared to cooperate "for the sake of Lebanon's sovereignty, the liberation of its land, and the expulsion of the Israeli occupier."

Such cooperation, he claimed, could include efforts to secure the release of prisoners, facilitate the return of displaced residents to their homes, rebuild damaged infrastructure, and reach understandings on Lebanon's national security strategy.