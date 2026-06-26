The Hezbollah terrorist organization on Friday denounced the framework agreement that was signed in Washington between Israel and Lebanon.

Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah stated in an interview with Al-Mayadeen TV, which is affiliated with the organization, that the Lebanese government will be unable to enforce the agreement signed in Washington unless it is actively seeking a US-backed civil war.

Fadlallah charged that the negotiations in Washington were an attempt to sabotage the Pakistani-sponsored negotiation track, declaring, "Without Hezbollah, nothing will pass."

He further asserted that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is merely negotiating with himself, and that the current Lebanese government lacks constitutional legitimacy and possesses no tools to enforce these dictates.

Addressing Netanyahu directly, he warned him not to rush into celebrating or delivering premature news to the Israeli public.

Fadlallah also dismissed reports claiming that Lebanon's position in the direct negotiations was drafted during meetings between himself and Lebanese Armed Forces officers. He added that the Lebanese government had handed the Israeli enemy a gift that would have zero impact on the ground.

"Whatever move the government makes, we will block it, and we will cling to our resistance and our weapons even more," the Hezbollah lawmaker clarified.

Fadlallah concluded by stating, "Our resistance is serious, and we will not allow the government to carry out its commitments on the ground."

The agreement signed on Friday outlines the conditions for shifting the security reality on the northern border, with the primary objective for both sides being the complete removal of Iranian influence from Lebanon.

The agreement stipulates that Israel will remain within the Yellow Line zone until the Hezbollah terrorist organization is fully disarmed, and until it is proven that Lebanon can assume full sovereignty and responsibility over its own territory.

The agreement is expected to include a pilot program which would see the IDF withdrawing from a limited sector it currently holds in southern Lebanon, with the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) moving in to replace the Israeli soldiers.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the agreement in a video statement.

"The most critical point is that, first and foremost, Israel remains in the security zone in southern Lebanon. This is a significant achievement, and we will maintain this presence as long as Hezbollah is not disarmed, and as long as a threat is posed to the State of Israel," he said.

On the impact the agreement has on Iran, the Prime Minister explained, "This is also a major blow to Iran. Iran is attempting to force us into a unilateral withdrawal from southern Lebanon. In effect, Israel, Lebanon, and the United States are telling them: this is none of your business. You have no role in Lebanon - neither you, nor Hezbollah, nor any other terrorist organization."

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)