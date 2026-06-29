The United States and Iran “will stand down for now" following an exchange of fire near the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend, a Trump administration official told CNN on Sunday.

“Both sides will stand down for now and vessels can move freely," the official told the network, confirming an earlier report in Axios.

Like the Axios report, another US official stated that the United States and Iran have agreed to meet in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday for further discussions.

It is not yet clear what Iran’s position is on the matter, as the Islamic Republic has not yet confirmed the reports.

A senior US administration official said earlier on Sunday that technical talks regarding the US-Iran memorandum of understanding are still “on track," despite the weekend skirmishes.

“Nothing has been canceled. Technical talks regarding the implementation of MoU are on track for the coming days as planned, and deconfliction channels are up and running after the Lake Lucerne Summit," the official told CNN, referring to recent talks in Switzerland led by Vice President JD Vance.

Over the weekend, the US twice struck Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz in response to Iranian violations of the ceasefire.

Trump warned on Saturday night that the US may be forced to “militarily complete the job" if Iran continued to violate the ceasefire.

“United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN! It is very possible that they will never learn!" Trump wrote.

He added, “There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!"