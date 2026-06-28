Rafael Advanced Defense Systems announced Sunday that it has signed an unprecedented strategic framework agreement with Romania's Ministry of Defense.

Under the deal, valued at more than €2 billion, Romania will procure Rafael's advanced SPYDER air defense system to establish an enhanced defensive capability against short- and medium-range aerial threats.

The agreement marks a major breakthrough for Rafael in the European market and significantly expands the company's export portfolio.

Last week, the first order under the broader framework agreement was officially signed. The agreement includes a comprehensive air defense package featuring batteries, launchers, interceptor missiles, advanced radar systems, customized training programs, and extensive logistical support for the forces operating the system. Under the terms of the agreement, delivery of the first systems to the Romanian Armed Forces is expected to begin within 36 months of signing, with the goal of achieving initial operational capability as quickly as possible. A key component of the deal involves extensive industrial cooperation, with part of the manufacturing and assembly process to be transferred to local Romanian facilities, strengthening the country's economy and facilitating the transfer of advanced technological expertise.

Romania's acquisition of the SPYDER system significantly reinforces its commitment, as a NATO member, to equipping its military with advanced Western defense solutions that meet the highest international standards. The agreement also builds on Rafael's long-standing partnership with Romania. Over the past three decades, the Israeli defense company has supplied Romania with advanced tactical missile systems, electro-optical technologies, and communications equipment used by the Romanian military's air, land, and naval forces.

Rafael's management expressed great satisfaction over the completion of the complex negotiations and the signing of the agreement, emphasizing its strategic significance as a signal to other countries across Europe.

Rafael Chairman Yuval Steinitz described the agreement as a strategic achievement that reflects the company's technological leadership and continued excellence in the field of air defense. He thanked the Romanian government for selecting the SPYDER system and said Rafael is proud to welcome Romania into the growing community of nations that have chosen the system to protect their citizens. He added that Rafael will continue contributing to the security of its partners through the development of cutting-edge defense technologies.

Rafael CEO Yoav Tourgeman highlighted the historic nature of the agreement, describing it as the largest contract in the company's history. He said Romania's selection of the SPYDER system reflects growing confidence among European nations in Rafael's combat-proven air defense capabilities. He added that Romania has long been an important partner of the company and expressed satisfaction at deepening the relationship through full cooperation with Romanian industry in local production.

The SPYDER system is a mobile tactical air defense system based on Rafael's advanced Python-5 and Derby air-to-air missiles, which have been specially adapted for surface-launch missions. Designed as part of a layered air defense architecture, the system is capable of intercepting a broad range of modern aerial threats with high precision, including fighter aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, drones, and precision-guided munitions. Its modular and flexible design enables it to provide both fixed-point defense for strategic assets and mobile protection for maneuvering ground forces in combat.