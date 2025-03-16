Minister of Defense Israel Katz visited Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., together with company chairman, Dr. Yuval Steinitz, CEO, Yoav Turgeman, deputy director general of the Ministry of Defense, Itamar Graf, head of the Planning and Force Build-up Directorate, Maj. Gen. Eyal Harel, and other senior officials.

During the visit, Minister Katz toured the development and production facilities of the advanced defense systems company, met with the company's management and engineers, and heard a professional and comprehensive overview of the company's activities and its plans for the future.

During the visit, he discussed Rafael's vital contribution to Israel's security through the development of groundbreaking technological weapons, with an emphasis on the development of advanced defense systems, such as the Iron Dome and David's Sling, which over the past eighteen months have protected Israel's citizens from many multi-arena threats, and the "Magen Or" (Iron Beam) laser system, which will be provided to the defense establishment later this year.

Katz stated, "I came to see the amazing development and production of what I consider to be the State of Israel’s shield against its enemies who fly their banner calling for our destruction. It is vital for us to always be the best. The laser system is the weapon of the future, that will enable us to thwart an entire layer of threats – from drones to other devices that boast excellent results, and these continue to improve.

The citizens of Israel deserve this protection, and I want to thank you and congratulate you all here for your amazing work. We are and will always be with you. Together we will continue to develop and equip the IDF with the best systems possible. We will not reveal everything that we have here to our enemies, but we advise them to understand this well: we have many means to strike them with a decisive blow, in the event that they should they raise their hand against the State of Israel ever again. I promise here that that hand will be severed."

Steinitz stated that "We were delighted to host the Minister of Defense, Israel Katz, at Rafael, and we welcome the opportunity to showcase the amazing developments, a significant portion of which are groundbreaking advancements for the security of Israel and the protection of its citizens. We have accomplished wonderful achievements so far and we aim to double and triple our efforts. Rafael's staff will always stand ready and active for the scientific-technological advantage of our national security."

Rafael’s CEO said: "I am pleased to present you with Rafael's contribution to Israel's security over the years and during the current period. Rafael played a very significant role in Operation Protective Edge and in Operation Northern Arrows, and we are constantly working to ensure our qualitative advantage, which will only continue to grow and thrive. I want to thank Rafael’s employees, who are endlessly dedicated to our goals and invest their best efforts, skills, and abilities, leading to these amazing results."