The International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT) at the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) is leading a delegation of prominent Israeli defense companies to ADEX 2025 - the International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition, taking place October 17-24 at Seoul Airport, South Korea.

As part of Israel's participation, five leading Israeli defense companies are participating: Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Elbit Systems, SDC, and Ophir Optronics (part of MKS Group), showcasing a wide range of advanced, operationally proven technologies in aerospace, space, and defense sectors. Concurrently, SIBAT has established a dedicated national pavilion providing comprehensive support to participating Israeli companies and facilitating strategic business meetings with delegations and senior officials from around the world.

The exhibition, considered one of the leading events in the Asia-Pacific region, offers a unique platform for presenting innovative technologies in military and civilian aviation, advanced air defense systems, cutting-edge vehicles, and unmanned systems. The event also features professional conferences, demonstration flights of advanced fighter aircraft, and aerobatic displays.

Israel's participation in the exhibition underscores the country's commitment to continuing to strengthen defense and business relationships with Asia-Pacific nations and advancing Israeli technologies in international markets.

Head of SIBAT, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas: “Israel's participation in ADEX 2025 strengthens Israel's position as a global leader in advanced defense technologies for the modern battlefield. South Korea represents a strategic and important market for Israeli industry, with significant potential for technological and business collaborations. The presence of leading Israeli defense companies at the exhibition demonstrates the importance we place on strengthening ties with Korea and regional countries.”