Germany’s Bundestag has authorized the acquisition of 90 Litening 5 targeting pods for the Luftwaffe’s Eurofighter Typhoon fleet, marking a major boost to the Bundeswehr’s reconnaissance and precision strike capabilities. The decision underscores Germany’s long-standing defense partnership with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and comes as NATO allies increasingly focus on integrating advanced sensors and extending targeting reach in contested airspaces.

The Litening 5, a fifth-generation pod, is already fielded by 28 air forces worldwide. With over 2,000 systems supplied and more than 2.2 million operational flight hours—many in real-world combat—it ranks among the most widely adopted targeting solutions in service.

Its suite includes mid-wave and short-wave infrared imaging, high-resolution color sensors, and dual-wavelength laser designation, with the option of adding synthetic aperture radar (SAR) for wide-area, all-weather imaging. These tools enable forces to detect, identify, and track targets at long distances under varied environmental and operational conditions.

The system supports both strike and air defense roles. For ground missions, it provides moving target indication, multi-target tracking, and automated recognition. In the air-to-air domain, it improves long-range identification, assists in locating low radar-cross-section threats, and integrates missile cueing with the aircraft. The pod also enhances the ability to detect and engage unmanned aerial vehicles, increasing operational adaptability across threat environments.

Germany’s shift from Litening 3 to Litening 5 demonstrates satisfaction with past performance while reflecting the Bundeswehr’s drive for higher accuracy, survivability, and growth potential. The decision follows a broader European trend of modernizing existing aircraft with next-generation sensors instead of depending solely on new airframes.