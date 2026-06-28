For decades, Hezbollah’s tunnel project was built right under Israel’s nose-its flagship undertaking. Only now is it becoming clear just how vast it truly is, far beyond earlier estimates: missiles, living quarters, food supplies, weapons, and a raid plan waiting for the order to be executed.

Former sector commanders spoke with i24NEWS about what may happen next under the terms of the agreement, while the dismantling of much of this threat still lies ahead.

Major General (res.) Yitzhak Gershon explains: “There are tunnels throughout Lebanon. If Hezbollah had joined the horrific surprise attack of October 7, we would have encountered Radwan Force militants at the entrances to Haifa. The enemy understands that it is vulnerable to Israeli air superiority and intelligence dominance. Therefore, the underground infrastructure is intended to conceal fighters, ammunition, missile stockpiles, and launchers-and above all, to hide hundreds of operatives capable of raiding the Galilee within a matter of hours."

Colonel (res.) Kobi Marom adds: “This is a massive Iranian investment, marked by a high degree of sophistication in the organization’s ability to embed extensive capabilities within multi-level underground structures. The depth and scale of the project raise questions about Israel’s ability to destroy the tunnels through Air Force strikes alone."

He added: “The IDF may have destroyed only about 25% of the overall network. In the organization’s centers of gravity in Nabatieh, Beirut, and the Beqaa Valley, the underground system still enables continued production. It must be understood that the scale of this underground threat still lies ahead."