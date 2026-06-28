As part of Operation Closing Verse, the IDF on Sunday evening destroyed an underground terror infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the vicinity of the southern Lebanese village of Majdal Zoun.

The tunnel network, spanning over 200 meters in length and reaching a depth of more than 25 meters, contained hundreds of weapons and heavily fortified infrastructure. This included blast doors, four launch shafts, and 12 rooms used for munitions storage and terrorist quarters.

Among the items discovered at the site were dozens of disassembled drones, aircraft components, warheads, and explosives. The IDF classified the complex as one of Hezbollah’s most significant strategic assets in the sector.

According to the IDF, more than 20 Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated during operations in the area, including approximately ten members of the elite Radwan Force.

The IDF noted that Israel notified the United States and the US envoy to Lebanon in advance regarding the destruction of the infrastructure.

"IDF commanders and troops will remain in the southern Lebanon security zone and will continue to destroy terror infrastructure, eliminate threats to northern communities, and ensure the safety of Israel's citizens," the military stated.

Ahead of the detonation, regional councils in the Western and Upper Galilee notified residents that a powerful explosion would take place in the coming hours due to IDF operations targeting Hezbollah's terror infrastructure.

"Due to the sheer force of the blast, local, independent earthquake alerts - which are not connected to Home Front Command systems - may be triggered. There is no danger to residents in the north."