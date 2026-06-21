Troops of the 551st Brigade, under the command of the 91st Division, are operating in the area of Majdal Zoun, in accordance with the understandings, approximately 10 kilometers inside Lebanon.

The findings indicate that the village had been fortified and was filled with terrorist infrastructure, including a significant underground terror tunnel that was exposed, which, according to the IDF, further demonstrates Hezbollah’s deliberate modus operandi of embedding terrorist infrastructure within civilian areas.

During the activity, more than 20 Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated, including more than 10 terrorists from the Radwan Force.

More than 50 terrorist infrastructure sites were also dismantled, including observation posts and weapons storage facilities.

In addition, troops of the Yahalom Unit located a significant underground terror tunnel over 200 meters long and more than 25 meters deep, containing four launch shafts and 12 rooms, including living quarters and rooms used to store explosive devices, anti-tank missiles, and UAVs