Inherited bonds for Americans in Israel can be confusing, especially when a U.S. brokerage statement includes municipal bonds, callable bonds, long maturity dates, and market values that are lower than expected.

Understanding how bond prices, interest rates, face value, and maturity dates work can help investors review inherited holdings with more clarity.

For Americans living in Israel with U.S. brokerage and IRA accounts, inherited bonds may need a fresh look. A bond may be considered “safe," but that does not automatically mean it is suitable for your tax situation, liquidity needs, retirement plan, or cross-border financial life.

Municipal bonds, callable bonds, tax-loss harvesting, and concentration risk should all be reviewed as part of the bigger portfolio picture.

Key takeaways and action points: