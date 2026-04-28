Inherited investment portfolio decisions can feel overwhelming, especially after losing a spouse or taking over investments you didn’t choose.

Many retirees managing U.S. brokerage or IRA accounts feel pressure to make everything “safe" by moving into bonds or cash. But decisions driven by fear rather than clarity can affect long-term retirement security.

A better approach starts with understanding your income sources, time horizon, and the role the portfolio plays in your overall financial plan.

Key takeaways and action points