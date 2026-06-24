Market volatility can make even experienced investors question whether they should sell, move to cash, or wait things out.

When the stock market feels shaky, fear often pushes people toward fast decisions that may hurt long-term returns. This episode explains how to respond to market declines with a clearer investment strategy instead of emotional reactions.

The discussion covers why market timing is so difficult, how portfolio adjustments can be made gradually, and why risk tolerance matters as much as market performance.

It also explores how retirees and long-term investors can build a plan they can stick with during uncertain times.

For Americans living in Israel with US brokerage and IRA accounts, staying disciplined can be especially valuable when managing cross-border finances.

Key takeaways: