U.S. brokerage and IRA account access can become a serious problem for Americans living in Israel if the right legal documents are not in place.

A will, shared password, or joint bank account may not give your family the authority to manage your finances during a medical emergency or period of incapacity.

Cross-border financial planning should include clear account access, a durable financial power of attorney, healthcare decision-making documents, and coordination between U.S. and Israeli systems.

When your family knows who is responsible, where the documents are kept, and which professionals to contact, they are better prepared to act quickly and avoid unnecessary conflict.

Key Takeaways and Action Points