US brokerage accounts in Israel don’t always transfer the way people expect. Many investors rely on transfer-on-death (TOD) designations, assuming their assets will pass smoothly to heirs. In reality, cross-border rules, brokerage firm policies, and compliance requirements can interfere, leading to delays, restrictions, or unexpected complications at the time of inheritance.

A more effective approach to cross-border estate planning focuses on coordinating US brokerage accounts with structures that are recognized in both the United States and Israel.

Understanding how inheritance, probate, and account ownership work together can help reduce friction and improve outcomes. With proper planning, investors can create a clearer, more reliable path for transferring assets to the next generation.

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