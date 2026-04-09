The IDF on Wednesday struck in the Beirut area and eliminated Ali Yusuf Harshi, the personal secretary and nephew of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem.

Harshi was a close associate and personal advisor to Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem and played a central role in managing and securing his office.

Overnight, the IDF struck two key crossings used by Hezbollah terrorists and commanders for movement from north to south of the Litani River in Lebanon to transfer thousands of weapons, rockets, and launchers.

Furthermore, approximately 10 weapons storage facilities, launchers, and command centers used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization in southern Lebanon were struck.