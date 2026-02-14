A heavy dust storm, which moved from Egypt towards Israel, enveloped the country Saturday morning, and began to dissipate in the afternoon.

The Health Ministry recommended avoiding prolonged outdoor exposure, especially for the elderly, babies, and individuals with respiratory issues.

The heavy pollution Saturday follows a severe heatwave experienced across the country on Friday. The heat broke Saturday, and temperatures have returned to seasonal average. Similar temperatures are expected in the coming days.

Starting Sunday, a significant change in the weather is expected: temperatures will rise considerably, and it will be warmer than usual for the season.

On Monday, temperatures will rise further, and the weather will become warmer than usual for the season, and potentially hot and dry. Dust may also be present. Strong easterly winds are expected in northern Israel.

On Tuesday, temperatures will drop significantly, and there may be light rainfall. The weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy.