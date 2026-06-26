A new Maariv poll shows the Likud Party and the governing coalition gaining ground, while former prime ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid's newly formed "Together" party continues its downward trend.

The poll, published Friday morning, gave the Likud 22 seats, followed closely by Gadi Eisenkot's "Yashar!", with 21 seats.

"Together" drops to 18 seats, continuing its streak of weekly declines.

Among the smaller parties, Yisrael Beytenu would win 11 Knesset seats, followed by the Democrats with 10 seats. Otzma Yehudit would win nine seats, Sephardic-haredi Shas eight seats, and Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism seven.

The Arab Hadash-Ta'al party would win six seats, and the United Arab List (Ra'am) and Religious Zionist party would win four seats each.

Blue and White, the "Reservists," and the Arab "Balad" party would all fail to pass the electoral threshold.

Divided into blocs, the center-left would win 60 Knesset seats, down one seat from last week, while the current coalition would win 50 seats, picking up the center-left's lost seat. The Arab parties, which traditionally do not join any coalition, would hold the remaining 10 seats.