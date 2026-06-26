Counter-terrorism detectives in London raided two separate properties on Wednesday as part of an active investigation into suspected criminal offenses connected to Iran, reported The Jewish Chronicle.

The targeted operations focused on residential sites situated in the capital's northwestern quadrant, according to the report.

Metropolitan Police officials clarified that this specific state-threat investigation is entirely separate from the recent arson attacks in Golders Green and bears no connection to other separate, malicious incidents that have recently targeted the British Jewish community.

Law enforcement authorities confirmed that no suspects have been taken into custody thus far, and procedural inquiries remain ongoing.

Commander Helen Flanagan, who leads Counter Terrorism Policing London, framed the raids as part of a broader, intensifying campaign by British intelligence and law enforcement to neutralize hostile foreign operations on domestic soil.

“We’ve seen a marked increase in the tempo of our work linked to national security and state threats over the past year and this investigation is a continuation of that, as part of broader disruption of hostile activity. We know this may come as a concern to some, but I want to stress that we do not believe there to be any imminent threat to the public, nor to any particular communities, individuals or venues in connection with this matter. Of course, our investigation will continue and we will not hesitate to take further action if required," said Flanagan.

“I would also like to remind the public that the overall terrorism threat level is at severe, so we continue to ask for everyone’s support through being vigilant, and if you see or hear anything that doesn’t look right, then please, trust your instincts, and report it to us," she added.

Britain has seen a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents, including the stabbing of two Orthodox Jewish men in Golders Green in late April.