Even after nearly two decades in London, Rabbi Shneur Glitzenstein still gets excited about every Shabbat. At the Israeli Chabad House in the Golders Green neighborhood, he meets soldiers returning from the war, Nova festival survivors, students, families, and Israelis visiting for a short stay. According to him, they are all searching for the same thing: a home.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, Rabbi Glitzenstein spoke about life in London's Jewish community, coping with the wave of antisemitism since the outbreak of the war, and the decision by the city's Jews to hold their heads high rather than hide.

"We are located in northwest London, in the heart of the Jewish area, and we serve all Israelis who come here-visitors, local residents, and the thousands of Israelis living in London. Whether it's about Judaism or any other need, the Chabad House is here for everyone," he says.

According to him, the connection between the local Jewish community and Israelis has become especially natural over the years.

"The two communities live side by side and influence one another. Many Israelis who come from abroad find themselves searching more deeply for their roots, their traditions, and their connection to Judaism. They come to synagogues and Chabad Houses and reconnect."

But the highlight, he says, is Shabbat. No two Shabbat gatherings are ever the same.

"Every Shabbat here is a different experience. Sometimes we host soldiers who have returned from the war and share what they went through. Recently we've also welcomed Nova survivors and people who played significant roles during the war. Other Shabbats are filled with students, young adults, and families. Lately I've been receiving many inquiries from young people who want to come, experience the atmosphere, and strengthen their connection to Jewish tradition and the Jewish people."

After nearly twenty years of serving as a Chabad emissary, he admits the excitement has never faded. "Every Shabbat I return home with a sense of spiritual elevation. Seeing the soul of the Jewish people come together and unite moves me anew every single week."

The Israeli Chabad House is one of dozens operating throughout London, but Rabbi Glitzenstein believes it has a unique character. "We have an unmistakably Israeli vibe. It's the warmth, the style, the things that can't always be put into words. Many Israelis also bring their British friends, who simply love the enthusiasm and the Israeli heart. It creates a very special connection."

Since the October 7 massacre, London's Jewish community has also found itself facing a new reality. Rabbi Glitzenstein describes weekly demonstrations, violent incidents, and antisemitic acts that have even reached Golders Green itself.

"The community has gone through a very difficult upheaval. We saw demonstrations almost every week in central London, followed by antisemitic incidents in Golders Green itself-graffiti on synagogues, the burning of Hatzalah ambulances, and a stabbing attack not far from here."

He says security around Jewish institutions has been significantly strengthened, but what stands out most is the spirit of the community.

"The Jewish spirit here is very strong. People walk proudly wearing kippot and tzitzit, speak Hebrew in the streets, and travel that way on the Underground and buses. You don't see people withdrawing or living in fear-you see them holding their heads high."

He believes that this proud stance is the right response.

"When the Jewish people stand tall and act with confidence, that's the answer. Jewish pride and Jewish resilience speak louder than any speech. People see it in the streets. It's a strength that radiates to everyone around."

Regarding Britain's new government, Rabbi Glitzenstein says it is still too early to draw conclusions, but points to another factor that he believes has an even greater impact.

"Most of the problem is the media. People are repeatedly exposed to reports that take things out of context and present a distorted picture of Israel. Many simply don't know the facts."

In response to this reality, he says, Chabad Houses and many other Jewish organizations are also active in the field of public advocacy.

"There are Chabad Houses at all the universities. We bring lecturers and professors who present the reality as is-not only to Jewish students, but to anyone who wants to listen. The battle for public opinion is extremely important. We simply need to bring the truth."