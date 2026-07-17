Israir Flight 116 from London to Israel, which was scheduled to depart last night, did not take off following an accident that occurred while the aircraft was being towed.

An airport service vehicle struck the aircraft, causing damage that prevented the flight from operating.

After the accident area was cleared, the passengers were removed from the aircraft, transferred to the terminal, and waited to receive their luggage. Israir arranged transportation and hotel accommodations for the passengers.

Passengers who chose to arrange their own lodging received notice that they would be reimbursed for accommodation, transportation, and food expenses, in accordance with the company’s procedures.

Israir said that it is working with all relevant parties in order to operate a rescue flight during the day and return the passengers to Israel as soon as possible. The company added that passengers who observe Shabbat will be returned to Israel on Sunday.

The airline apologized to passengers for the inconvenience caused by the incident, which it said was beyond its control. Israir emphasized that it continues to assist passengers until they return home and that their safety and security remain its top priority.