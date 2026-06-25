תיעוד: אדם שלף אקדח כלפי מפגינים חרדים בכביש 1 צילום: דוברות

Two suspects who were filmed during Wednesday's haredi protest convoy allegedly threatening haredi demonstrators with firearms have been arrested.

The first suspect was questioned under caution, and officers confiscated his personal firearm. Police are expected to request an extension of his detention later on Thursday, in order to allow the continuation of the investigation.

The second suspect was questioned Thursday morning over the allegations. According to police, a preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect does not hold a license to carry a firearm.

Following the conclusion of the vehicle protest, a driver was documented allegedly attacking a vehicle carrying haredi demonstrators on Tel Aviv-bound Highway 1.

Video from the scene appears to show the man deliberately breaking the vehicle's mirror and attempting to assault its occupants. Additional demonstrators quickly gathered at the scene and confronted the suspect, and only police officers arriving at the scene ended the altercation.