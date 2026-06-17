אלימות נגד מפגינים חרדים בכביש 4 מאיר פ.

Tel Aviv District Commander Maj. Gen. Haim Sargarof ordered the immediate suspension from operational activity of a police officer who was filmed kicking a Jerusalem Faction protester this morning (Wednesday) on Route 4, pending an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

The decision was made amid a renewed review of the conduct of security forces at points of friction and during large-scale demonstrations.

Alongside the district commander’s decision, senior police leadership also addressed the matter. Police Commissioner Insp. Gen. Danny Levy said: “If, after reviewing the videos from the protest at the Bnei Brak junction, we find that commanders and officers acted contrary to procedures, we will not hesitate to take severe action and suspend them from operational activity."

He added: “There were senior commanders at the protest, and my expectation of them is to maintain control of the event.

רימוני עשן ואלות | תיעוד: שוטרים מכים מפגינים חרדים מאיר פ.

Earlier, new footage was published showing police violence on Route 4 near Bnei Brak: after smoke grenades were thrown, officers were seen running toward protesters and striking them forcefully with batons.

At the same time, Rabbi Yaakov Markowitz, brother of Ponevezh Yeshiva head Rabbi Shmuel Markowitz, was filmed trying to persuade Ramat Gan-Bnei Brak police station commander Superintendent Yuval Shavit to calm tensions.

הרב מרקוביץ' בשיחה עם קצין המשטרה מאיר פ.

For several long minutes, Rabbi Markowitz appealed to Shavit and asked him to calm the situation. The commander responded: “We will do everything in coordination." A few minutes later, police began forcefully beating the protesters.

Earlier today, the leadership of the Jerusalem Faction announced that it was giving full backing to the protesters who were arrested and injured during the demonstration on Route 4, and warned that if what they described as incidents of police violence continue, a petition would be filed with the High Court of Justice against the conduct of the commanding ranks.

In its statement, the faction said that “no use of force will succeed in breaking the spirit of the protesters," and that if police conduct continues, it will pursue legal action against those responsible.