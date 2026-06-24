The largest haredi hasidic groups, together with the Jerusalem Faction (Peleg Yerushalmi), are expected to hold a special protest convoy Wednesday, departing from 19 locations across Israel and heading toward Prison 10 near Kfar Yona.

The demonstration is being held in protest of the detention of yeshiva students classified as draft evaders.

According to the organizers, the protest will begin at 4:00 p.m. and conclude around 8:00 p.m. Ahead of the event, Yiddish voice messages were circulated through the internal communication networks of the Gur, Boyan, Slonim, Seret-Vizhnitz, and Belz hasidic communities, calling on members to participate in the protest "for the honor of Torah and its students."

The organizing committee said its primary demand is the "immediate release of all detainees from the Torah world, an end to the arrests, and the cancellation of all decrees against Torah learners and their families."

"We will not remain silent while our brothers sit behind bars for the offense of studying Torah and yeshiva students are pursued in the streets," the committee added.

Organizers instructed participants to drive at a uniform speed of approximately 50 kilometers per hour in the right-hand lane only and to bring water, food, and books to learn. Vehicles are expected to display signs reading, "We Are All With the Prisoners of the Torah World," and, "Vehicle Convoy in Support of Torah Students."

The Sharon District Police are preparing for the event with reinforced forces totaling approximately 200 officers. Police stated that vehicles will not be permitted to approach Prison 10 at this stage and that participants will be directed to hold the rally in a parking area outside Kfar Yona. Authorities also warned that enforcement measures could be taken if the protest causes significant disruption to traffic.

A senior figure involved in organizing the protest, however, said the participants "are planning to get to the prison, circle it, and head back."

At the same time, residents of the nearby Givat Alonim neighborhood and Kfar Yona Mayor Albert Taieb are preparing a counter-protest aimed at preventing road blockages in the area. Taieb said the city would not allow a repeat of the events that took place last week and stressed that he would not accept further disruption to daily life in the city.

The counter-protest is also expected to draw local residents and politicians from the Democrats party.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with United Torah Judaism chairman Moshe Gafni and Shas chairman Aryeh Deri. Following the meeting, reports indicated that political understandings had been reached on several issues affecting the haredi community.